Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has stressed the need for Nigeria to be self-reliant in food production, saying this would guarantee not only jobs and food security for citizens but also national security.

Abiodun stated this at the flag-off of the 2020 Season and Distribution of Inputs to the first batch of Cassava Value Chain Beneficiaries under the Anchor Borrowers Programme, held at the Farmers’ Market, Asero, Abeokuta.

The governor noted that the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to Nigeria closing its borders, has brought to the fore the need for Nigerians to grow what they eat to guarantee food security and jobs.

“The fact that almost all the nations of the world have closed their borders has brought to fore the importance of the ‘Grow-What-We-Eat’ agenda. We see the importance of self-reliance in food productivity,” the governor said at the event on Monday.

“I am sure we are all now aware of the importance of and relationship between not only food production and security, but also the overall security of the nation in general and our dear state in particular.”

He stated that his administration has taken steps to ensure that agricultural activities go on smoothly despite the COVID-19 restrictions, by allowing and providing support for food production, adding that “as part of the state COVID-19 induced food challenge, we have modified the roadmap for agriculture for 2020 by including residential training of additional 5,000 youths in all the LGAs.”

The governor, who expressed delight with the progress made by the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, which he said has continued to receive huge acceptance from major stakeholders, added that it has so far recorded a total of 60,000 registrations, thus indicating the ability to use agriculture and the cassava crop as a means of providing jobs for young Nigerians.

“3,500 Anchor Borrower Programme nominees in the State have been provided with funds and links with agricultural inputs and fields ready for tilling and planting.

“60,000 registrations have been recorded for seven crops, and cassava recorded 25,000 applications. 2,497 farmers were credited with N500 million in March 2020, by the CBN, while an additional payment of over N180 million was credited to an additional 900 farmers in April, 2020,” Abiodun said.

While noting that the state government, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Cassava Grower Association (NCGA), has put in place a technology-driven mechanism to check sales and diversion of inputs, the governor disclosed that “each of the 2,500 youths who had registered for the Anchor Borrower Programme would be linked to an additional N530 million and given 60 bundles of improved cassava stems, four bags of fertiliser and weed killers, while an additional 2,500 hectares of land cleared in 16 locations of the agricultural zones would be allocated to them.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Adeola Odedina, noted that the state was currently running the biggest Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in cassava in the whole of Africa, saying that the programme is anchored on a mechanical planting system.

“We are running the biggest Anchor Borrowers Programme in Cassava in the whole of Africa. 27,000 farmers have applied for opportunities in cassava out of the 60,000 beneficiaries. This is the biggest Anchor Borrowers Programme on this continent. The Ogun State Anchor Borrowers Programme is exemplary,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mrs Beatrice Akanbo, appreciated the state government for the gesture, noting that it would go a long way in enabling them to contribute their quota towards making Ogun efficient in food production.