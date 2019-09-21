As schools in Ogun State resume for another academic calendar, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has ordered the suspension of the three thousand, seven hundred naira (N3,700) education levy inherited from the previous administration.

The Governor who decried the public outcry generated by the fee, said his administration did not introduce it as it was a proposal by Parents Teachers Association accepted and implemented by the previous administration.

Prince Abiodun who made this known at a day stakeholders forum with the theme, “Repositioning Education for Outstanding Performance”, held at the June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta, said that the fee which was an initiative of the Parents Teachers Association was approved under the last administration in the state, but he was suspending it to make good his promise of free, universal and qualitative education in public primary and secondary schools in the state

“I have been criticized in the media about the N3,700 PTA fee. I did not introduce the fee. It was proposed by the PTA and accepted by the previous administration. The fee negate the free education policy of this administration. It is like payment through the back door.

“I hereby suspend the payment in all our schools. We will also look into the issue of Principal and Headmaster Generals,” he assured.

Prince Abiodun who described the condition of schools in the State as pathetic, said to ensure that public schools have the financial strength to run their day-to-day activities, he announced the restoration of the running cost for all primary school head teachers and principals of secondary schools.