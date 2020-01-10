Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, swore in 19 commissioners and 15 special advisers and charged them to be steadfast, prudent, accountable and efficiently integrate their vision into the delivery of good governance.

Abiodun, who told the appointees to see their appointments as a rare opportunity and call to service, equally urged them to dedicate their energy to making positive difference in the state.

The governor said though some people had insinuated that the appointment of members of the state executive council was late, his resolve to procure the best hands who believed in his administration’s “all-hands-on-deck-approach,” took time to achieve.

Abiodun, however, declared that no individual or group was solely responsible for the emergence of the appointees, enjoining them “not to be answerable to any one individual, group or godfather but be accountable to the people who must be at the centre of your work at every point in time.”

He added: “You must remain connected to them and be worthy ambassadors of our administration’s values of inclusiveness, fairness, equity and justice. Your work ethics, your commitment to service should exemplify our administration’s mantra, putting people first and working together for the common good.

“I urge you to be steadfast, prudent, accountable and to efficiently integrate your vision into our two approaches to governance. On one hand, our focus on the “pillars” such as education, health, agriculture and food security, infrastructure and others will go a long way towards amplifying the “Enablers” of progress, such as good governance, ICT and digital transformation, and improving on the enabling business environment.”

The governor further warned the commissioners and the special advisers to handle their respective portfolios diligently, submitting “your performance in office will be measured and remembered by your successful implementation of our programmes. As you answer this call to service, I want you to begin to think of what you will be remembered for.”

The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows Afolabi Afuape (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Tunji Akinosi (Forestry), Prof. Sidi Osho (Education, Science and Technology ), Dr Adeola Odedina (Agriculture), Mr Olaolu Olabimtan (Budget and Planning), Gbolahan Adeniran (Justice), Dr Tomi Coker (Health) and Femi Ogunbanwo (Special Duties).

Others are Tunji Odunlami (Urban and Physical Planning), Abiodun Abudu-Balogun (Environment), Mrs Kikelomo Longe (Commerce and Industry), Mr Dapo Okubadejo (Finance), Oludotun Taiwo (Rural Development), Ganiyu Hamzat (Community Development and Cooperatives), Mrs Funmi Efuwape (Women Affairs), Kehinde Oluwadare (Youth and Sports), Jamiu Omoniyi (Housing), Toyin Taiwo (Tourism) and Ade Akinsanya (Works and Infrastructure).