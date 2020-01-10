Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, will today swear in 19 commissioners recently screened and approved by the House of Assembly.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kayode Somorin.

According to the statement, the confirmed commissioner-nominees would also be given their portfolios during the event slated to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The commissioner-nominees include, Afolabi Afuape, a former commissioner for Sports and another former commissioner for Agriculture, Tunji Akinosi.

Others include the pioneer vice chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Sidi Osho and a former rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Adeola Odedina, Olaolu Olabimtan and Gbolahan Adeniran.

The rest are Tomi Coker, Femi Ogunbanwo, Tunji Odunlami, Abudu Balogun, Kikelomo Longe, Dapo Okubadejo, Oludotun Taiwo, Ganiyu Hamzat, Funmi Efuwape, Kehinde Oluwadare, Jamiu Omoniyi, Toyin Taiwo and Ade Akinsanya.