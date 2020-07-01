Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, swore-in Selimot Olapeju Ottun, as the fifth female Head of Service (HoS) and urged her to provide leadership that will help his administration achieve its goals.

Ottun, who is the 19th HOS, was also urged by the governor to “act conscientiously and dutifully to preserve the legacy and success of the proud pioneers and forebears of the public service in Ogun State and Nigeria.

The inauguration of the new HoS, which held at the executive council chamber, also witnessed the swearing-in of three new members of the state executive council.

The new executive members are Olugbenga Dairo, commissioner for the newly created Transportation Ministry, as Abiodun Fari-Arole, special adviser and managing director of the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) and and Lateef Tayo Lawal, special adviser, Health.

Abiodun said the inauguration was another symbolic representation of his administration’s commitment towards providing good governance based on fairness, inclusiveness, equity and justice.

He disclosed that the appointment of Ottun, as the new HoS is a product of thoroughness, meritorious service, proven managerial credentials and capabilities.