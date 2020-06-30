Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, swore in Selimot Olapeju Ottun, as the 19th Head of Service in the state and tasked her to provide leadership that will help his administration achieve its goals.

Ottun, who is the 5th female Head of Service, was also urged by the governor to “act conscientiously and dutifully to preserve the legacy and success of the proud pioneers and forebears of the public service in Ogun State and Nigeria”.

The inauguration of the new HoS held at the State Executive Council Chamber, also witnessed the swearing-in of three new members of the State Executive Council.

The new State Exco members are Olugbenga Dairo, Commissioner for the newly created Transportation Ministry, as Abiodun Fari-Arole, Special Adviser and Managing Director of the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) and and Special Adviser, Health, Dr. Lateef Tayo Lawal.

Abiodun, who explained that the inauguration was another symbolic representation of his administration’s commitment towards providing good governance based on fairness, inclusiveness, equity and justice, disclosed that “the appointment of Ottun, as the new HoS is a product of thoroughness, meritorious service, proven managerial credentials and capabilities”.

He added that his government remained committed to placing the Public Service on a good stead, to perform its statutory function for the citizens of Ogun State and towards the successful implementation of the ‘Building our Future Together Agenda’.

While congratulating the new Head of Service for being found worthy of the appointment, the governor, however, noted that her appointment was at a crucial time in the development process and improving on the fortune of Ogun.

“You are coming at a time that the Public Service must demonstrate the right attitude to resuscitate the ailing economy as a result of the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy of which Nigeria, nay Ogun State, is not immune. In this direction also, the Public Service will have to exhibit the positive attitude that will engender a symbiotic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the good of our dear State and the People.

“The kind of leadership that you provide as Head of Service will go a long way towards the successful realization of that goal. I pray that God will help you. You have been chosen out of many others who are equally qualified, experienced, and possess the prerequisite skills to lead the Ogun State Public Service. You should therefore see this call to duty as a challenge. I will urge you as the new Head of Service to act conscientiously and dutifully to preserve the legacy and success of the proud pioneers and forebears of the Public Service in Ogun State and Nigeria.

“And as the 5th female and 19th Head of Service of Ogun State, I charge you to improve and surpass the brilliant performance of the past Heads of Service in Ogun State”. Abiodun stated.