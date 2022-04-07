Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, sworn-in nine new Permanent Secretaries and four Principals-General, charging them to ensure efficient and effective service delivery in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The governor, while performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, also urged the newly appointed Principal-Generals to give their best in the various divisions in the educational system which they now head.

The new permanent secretaries include Mr. Waheed Adesina, Mr. Adetayo Adewale, Mr. Adedayo Somoye, Mr. Oluwaseyi Sokoya, Dr. Qudus Yusuf, Mr. Adenopo Adegbenga, Dr. Oladeinde Kayode. Adebayo Bamidele as Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary and, Mr. Aregbesola Babatunde as Accountant-General/Permanent Secretary.

The new Principals-Generals are Mr. Sobulo Oluniyi Okanlawon for Egba Division; Mrs. Adeyemi Olaitan Abike for Ijebu Division; Mr. Odukoya Owodunni for Remo Division and, Mr. Orobiyi Akanbi for Yewa Division.

The governor said the event was another symbolic representation of his administration’s commitment to reform the way government business is conducted, said none of the appointees ever lobbied for the positions.

“We will continue to encourage merit and seniority in the appointment and never again will lobbying be a considerable in the appointment of public service positions,” he said.

While emphasising that the new appointees are men and women that have been found worthy in character and cerebral capacity by excelling in the Assessment and Evaluation Programme, in line with Ogun Standard, he declared that era of lobbying in the Ogun Civil Service is over.

Abiodun, however, reiterated his administration’s unreserved allegiance to the development of all sectors of the economy of the state and continue to create the ambience needed for the optimal development of Ogun.

