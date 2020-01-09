Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun will on Friday swear in the 19 commissioners recently screened and approved by the state assembly.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kayode Somorin.

According to the statement, the confirmed 19 commissioner-nominees would also be given their portfolios at the event slated to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta at 11a.m prompt.

The commissioner-nominees include, Afolabi Afuape, a former Commissioner for Sports in the state and another former Commissioner for Agriculture, Tunji Akinosi.

Others include the pioneer vice chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Prof. Sidi Osho and a former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Dr Adeola Odedina, Olaolu Olabimtan and Gbolahan Adeniran.

The rest are Dr. Tomi Coker, Femi Ogunbanwo, Tunji Odunlami, Hon. Abudu Balogun, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, Oludotun Taiwo, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, Mr Kehinde Oluwadare, Mr Jamiu Omoniyi, Mr Toyin Taiwo and Mr Ade Akinsanya.