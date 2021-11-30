From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday swore in the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade and charged him to provide the right leadership and come up with innovative ways of improving on justice administration in the state.

Swearing in the new AG at the Executive Council Chamber, Abiodun said, “l will urge you to provide the right kind of leadership for the Ministry of Justice and come up with innovative ways of improving the delivery and administration of justice in our dear state.

“Let me quick to inform you that there is little or no time for settling down. You have to roll up your sleeves to commence work immediately.

“I agree that you have established yourself in private practice, like most of us in this administration, but I must also let you know that I do not envy your role here. It is a different ball game in the public sector. Your position, going forward, puts you at a very challenging threshold, and if you like call it crossroads, in our quest to have a virile, disciplined, morally upright, peaceful and secured society, built on inclusiveness, accountability, fairness, equity, transparency, justice, and, obedience to the rule of law. You are now a professional in politics”, the governor added.

He noted Ogungabde might have the requisite skills as a solicitor and advocate, but “he would need more than intellectual endowments to drive the process as a decorated legal draftsman and well-grounded solicitor in a manner that will ensure a better future for all the good people, investors and those who paths might cross Ogun State through your office in collaboration with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)”.

He reminded the new Attorney General that the state is a trail-blazer in law, having produced more Senior Advocates in the country than several other States combined.

“We have produced everything possible in the practice of law: first lawyer; first and second Senior Advocates of Nigeria; first female Senior Advocate; first indigenous High Court Judge; first indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria and a Court of the International Justice at the Hague”, the governor added.

Abiodun noted that the Ministry of Justice is vital towards the attainment of the vision of his administration to create an enabling environment for Public Private Sector Partnership, adding that he would continue to support the judiciary.

He added that his administration would continue to uphold the principles of separation of powers.

“As an administration, let me ensure the good people of Ogun State of our unwavering commitment to uphold the principles of separation of powers and noninterference.

“We will therefore continue to support, cooperate and respect other arms of government as co-travellers in this democratic process, all we ask is the continued cooperation of our people, their support and prayers at all times,” he said.

Abiodun added that his administration would remain committed to the wholesome development of the state and total fulfillment of his electoral promises to the people.

In her remarks, the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu charged the new Attorney General to build on what is on ground as well as bring his own ideas, assuring the govenor that he won’t be disappointed with the appointment of Ogungbade as AG

Responding, Ogungbade, while appreciating the governor for the opportunity given him to serve the state of his birth, assured him and the people of the state that he would do his best towards the overall development of the state.

