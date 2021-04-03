From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has charged youths in the state to shun acts of thuggery and engagement in political violence, within and without the state.

Abiodun gave this charge while speaking at the inauguration of the Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress Youth League, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government chapter, held yesterday.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his Special Assistant on Youths and Sports and the State Coordinator of APCYL, Olamide Lawal, said the youths as the leaders of tomorrow, must ensure uprightness and excellence in all their activities.

He explained that the inauguration of the APCYL in the local government was in consonance with the objectives of the league to mobilise party members for progressive change across all the 20 local governments in the state

The governor said: “We always want our youths to be good ambassadors which is why our administration has continued to give enabling environment for the youths to get involved in our ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda.

“APC Youth League has a mandate for ourselves, which is to mobilise, empower and carry everyone, especially the youths in our state, for us to witness development. We want to continue to bring the leadership skills out in our youths and that is why we have been orientating and re-orientating them here and there, because if we leave them, they will not be guided and that will affect even those coming behind them.”