From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, officially unveiled the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, with a charge to the 800-member body to work together as a team as the party begins campaign for the 2023 general poll.

Abiodun equally charged the campaign council, which has former governors Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel as Grand Patron and Deputy Grand Patron, respectively, to engage in constructive and issue-based campaigns in line with the provisions of the electoral laws and rule of engagements.

“I urge you all to work together as a team, even as we sell our programmes and manifesto to the good people of Ogun State. We must work tirelessly as we did three years and six months ago. We must engage in constructive and issue based campaigns in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and rule of engagements. We have done more than enough projects to ease our campaign while we promise to do more for the benefits of the people of Ogun State, if voted into power again”, the governor said.

He told the council members to see their appointment as a result of their track records and contributions to the growth and development of the Ogun APC, adding that they are expected to live up to expectation by winning the state for the progressives again in the presidential, gubernatorial, Senate, House of Reps and the House of Assembly elections in 2023.

The governor, who recalled how he and his campaign team faced “life threatening journey” to reclaim Ogun back for the people, from the “hands of a warlord who was already playing God” further urged the campaign team to ensure that the party’s campaign percolates to the grassroots for the good of the APC.

“There was an avalanche of threats and attacks by the warlord and their miscreants against us just because they believed the collective patrimony of our people belongs only to them. But, the grace of God is sufficiently sufficient for us. The rest is now history,” he noted.

Abiodun said that his administration has continued to deliver on its electoral promises and mandate, declaring that his government’s “Building our Future Together” agenda is firmly rooted with a solid foundation.