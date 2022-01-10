Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma have commiserated with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Mohammed Buba Marwa, over the death of his first wife, Zainab.

Mrs Marwa died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 66 during a brief illness.

The governors in seperate statements yesterday, described the death of Mrs Marwa as shocking and painful.

Apart from condoling Marwa Uzodimma also commiserated with Chief Martins Agbaso, a brother to deceased.

According to Abiodun, the late wife of the NDLEA boss was an industrious woman, a dedicated mother and a dutiful spouse who stood as a pillar in the home of General Marwa.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Abiodun added that anyone who had a cause to interact with the late Mrs Marwa, would testify to her gentle mien and friendly disposition.

He noted that though she had passed on, her memories and contributions to her immediate family and the society will continue to live in the hearts of the people.

Abiodun, who described Mrs Marwa as a champion of women development and empowerment, said she will sorely be missed not only by her family, but the people in her community.

The governor, however, urged General Marwa to take solace in the fact that her late wife lived a good and impactful life.