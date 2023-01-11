From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta expressway would be completed by his administration in the next 18 months.

Abiodun, who expressed his displeasure over the deplorable condition of some sections of the road within the Ogun axis of the road, said that a new agreement would be reached with the Federal Government on the road in the next few months.

The governor stated this while inaugurating the Itori Township Road and lock-up shops, as part of his campaign tour to the Ewekoro Local Government Area, on Tuesday evening.

The campaign tour of the governor also berthed at Papalanto and Obada towns in the local government area.

“By the grace of God, between now and the next eighteen months, your road will wear a new look, you know that I have done everything humanly possible, this road is a federal road, so also the Sagamu-Abeokuta, Epe-Ijebu-Ode and Agbara-Atan roads.

“The question to ask is why is this is the only road we have not been able to do anything? The answer is simple; the federal government insisted that the road is under contract and we should not touch it.

“We’ve done everything, we’ve negotiated with them, we’ve put money on the table, saying we wanted to partner with you, our people are suffering on this road, we cannot sit down and appear like we are irresponsible administration and watch our people suffer in vain.

“I am sure that in the next few months, we will reach an agreement with the federal government that will bring respite to our people,” the governor said.

Abiodun noted that his administration would also embark on the construction of affordable housing units in the local government, disclosing that the inauguration of the Itori Township Road was in fulfilment of the campaign promises he made in 2019.

Abiodun said: “We are coming to build here in this local government affordable housing units, this is a very strategic local government and we should have affordable housing units here, this is an industrial local government”.

He urged residents of the town to go all out and collect their permanent voter’s cards which are now available at various wards across the state.

The governor, who noted that governance shouldn’t be about sentiments, stressed that voting the right set of people into office is extremely important for a better Ogun State and the country as a whole.

Addressing party faithful and people at a campaign rally in Papalanto, Abiodun, promised that the old Ilaro road passing through the town would be reconstructed soon, while more blocks of classrooms and renovation of the old structure would be carried out in Papalanto High School.