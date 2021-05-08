The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, said his administration will support and provide free legal services to the the poor and indigent residents of the state.

Abiodun made this known during the formal launch of the Ogun Public Interest Law Partnership and Police Duty Solicitor Scheme, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to him, the inability of the poor and the vulnerable to have access to justice may not only cause great suffering for those affected, but could ultimately result in social and economic turmoil with dire consequences for the society.

He, however, disclosed that his administration through the Citizens’ Rights Department as well as the Legal Aid Council, have thus far supported the provision of voluntary legal services to the under-privileged and disadvantaged in the state.

The governor noted that the full-scale commencement of the OPILP in Ogun is in alignment with the disposition of his administration to provide practical mechanisms for the realization of the rights of residents and citizens as enshrined in the constitution of the country.

He added that the scheme would be properly to ensure that it is not abused by people with sufficient means to afford the services of lawyers. Abiodun who noted that court remains the last bastion of defence for the common man, stressed his administration’s resolve to give Ogun residents the opportunity to have their grievances properly represented before a court of law, regardless of their means or lack.

While saying that the OPILP is a collaboration between the public and private sectors to develop and expand the provision of free legal services in the state, maintained that the scheme would enhance access to justice and address other legal needs of the indigent, disadvantaged and marginalised residents across the three senatorial districts of the state. He explained further that “the initiative would enable citizens seeking free legal services submit applications to the OPILP, have them matched with lawyers or law firms registered with the nearest NBA branch, as well as ensure that such applicants are provided with free legal representation, adding “once lawyers once assigned, they would be monitored by OPILP to ensure that they give assigned matters the requisite priority with a view to concluding them swiftly and effectively”.

While inaugurating a Steering Committee for the partnership, Abiodun commended the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu and the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, for their support towards ensuring that the people of the state have access to good legal representation and a secure environment.