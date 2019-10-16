Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that his meeting with the Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, and the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, was to fulfill his pledge to run an inclusive administration.

Abiodun had on Tuesday evening met separately with Daniel and Isiaka behind closed doors at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Earlier, the Governor had also met with some leaders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by the state Chairman, Adebayo Dayo.

Emerging from the meeting with the Governor, the Ogun PDP chairman said the visit was a courtesy call on Abiodun and expressed optimism that the Governor would perform well in office.

Mr Dayo lauded Governor Abiodun for accommodating opposition members “unlike the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.”

Meanwhile, Mr Isiaka, after meeting with the Governor, declined comment when approached by reporters.

Mr Daniel, on his part, told reporters that he and the Governor discussed a lot of issues bordering on the progress of the state.

Speaking with reporters at about 11 p.m on Tuesday at his office, Governor Abiodun maintained that the meeting was in line with his decision to run a transparent and accountable government.

“Yes, I received few guests, of which former Governor of Ogun State Gbenga Daniel was among them. You know that for me, I have said it over and over again that I will be transparent and accountable, it will be all inclusive. I am going to obey the Rule of Law. This is in line with what we have preached. It is important that the elections have come and gone, they entrusted me with their mandate as the governor of all. So my doors are open to everyone, regardless of whichever parties he or she comes from,” Mr Abiodun said.

“You will recall that even after our victory at the election tribunal, we extended fellowship to those that have decamped to other parties to come back home. It is all over, the contest is over. Election is over. So, it is in this light that these people have come to speak with me. We spent time rubbing minds over the development of Ogun State and that was essentially the purpose of the visit today.”