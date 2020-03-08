Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Dapo Abiodun-led administration in Ogun State has reassured residents of the state that no project embarked upon by the immediate past administration would be abandoned.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, gave this reassurance over the weekend during a Media Dialogue, organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel in the state.

Somorin said the projects were being executed by the taxpayers’ money, noting the incumbent administration would not discontinue the projects, particularly those found to have direct socio-economic impact on the people.

He noted that though some of the projects were awarded and started at the twilight of the last administration, Abiodun-led government would carry out proper evaluation of the projects and ascertain their necessity or otherwise.

Somorin, who disclosed that the committee set up by the governor to look into the projects would soon submit its report, said the state government would later come out with a white paper on the projects.

The CPS, however, explained that some of the Model Schools built by Amosun’s administration have been converted to Tech Hubs, while some would be converted to vocational and technical training centres.

“This government will not abandon any project embarked upon by the previous administration. Don’t forget that these projects were funded by taxpayers’ money and it won’t be financially wise to abandon such projects. We learnt that some of these projects were awarded and started at the twilight of the last administration, why it was so, we don’t know. Also, we don’t know whether the projects were appropriated for in the budget.

“And the feelers we got was that all the projects had been paid for in full. Then, if this is so, why have the contractors failed to deliver the projects? The other time the governor went to inspect the Judiciary Complex, the contractor handling the project was demanding for variation on a contract said to have been paid fully for. With the committee set up by the governor to look into these projects, we shall get the clearer picture of the situation of these projects. The government will come out with its White Paper on the report submitted by the committee.

“But I can assure you that the projects will not be abandoned. Those that were misplaced projects will be put to the use that will have direct socio-economic impact on our people. For example, a Model School had been converted to Tech Hub, other two in Ogun West and East will also be converted for similar purpose. Some of them will be converted to vocational and technical training centres across the state”. Somorin stated.