Ogun State goverrnor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on American investors to key into his administration’s Public Private Partnership initiative and invest in the State.

Goverrnor Abiodun made the call when he received in his office a nine- man delegation from the United States of America Commercial Service, led by Ms. Christine Kelly, who visited him in Abeokuta. He said the State was blessed with large expanse of land suitable for agriculture and also has the highest number of tertiary institutions for quality human resources.

Prince Abiodun said the State was working towards providing adequate security, good healthcare services and conducive teaching and learning environment to accommodate influx of people from neighbouring states who might want to live or invest in the State.

“We welcome open channels of opportunities that would allow us take advantage of your Commercial Service. We are working towards taking advantage of the overflow of Lagos by providing security. So far, we have procured 100 patrol vehicles with communication equipment and 200 motorbikes for our security agencies and we are planning to do more. Our health facilities are in bad condition, but we have started putting them back into shape. We are currently rehabilitating 236 primary health centres, just as we are also re-equipping our General Hospitals”, he noted.

The governor who said the State government was liaising with some groups in America for the supply of medical equipment to the State’s hospitals, added that his administration was willing to partner American firms who are ready to partner the State in any sector of the economy.

Speaking earlier, the commercial attache in the American Embassy, Ms Christine Kelly, said the Commercial Service with offices in countries where America has trade relations around the world, was in the State as part of South West business outreach.