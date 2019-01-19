Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, has assured public servants in the state that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dapo Abiodun, would be labour-friendly, if elected as governor.

Osoba, who is also a national leader of the party, added that Abiodun would equally redress whatever injustices meted out to workers by the current administration in the state.

He, however, disclosed that he would stand as a guarantor to ensure that the APC governorship candidate does not rescind on any agreement reached with labour in the state.

Osoba spoke, on Friday, when he and other APC chieftains accompanied the party’s governorship candidate to a meeting with labour leaders, held at the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abeokuta.

The delegation included the APC deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former deputy governors, Senator Adegbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun; Senator Gbenga Obadara, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, Hon. Abayomi Hunye and Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, among others.

Speaking further, Osoba expressed optimism that the APC standard bearer would emerge as the next governor of the state.

He stated that Abiodun possesses sterling qualities to lead the state at this crucial period, adding that he would not disappoint workers and the generality of the people.

The former governor, who recalled how he tackled labour challenges during his tenure, said his administration never owed workers their salaries and other entitlements.

He promised that if Abiodun is elected, a committee comprising past government officials and labour leaders will be set up to fashion out ways of ameliorating workers’ problems.

“I want to assure you that Dapo Abiodun will not fail you. I stand here today as a guarantor for him. He will never disappoint workers and all the people of Ogun State,” Osoba added.

While presenting his programmes to the labour leaders, Abiodun said his administration will prioritise prompt payment of salaries, remittance of global deductions and gratuities for retirees.

He vowed to develop modalities and timelines to clear all backlogs and arrears of worker entitlements and redress past injustice, including but not limited to sacked labour officials.

The APC governorship candidate promised to establish Ministry of Labour and Productivity to effectively engage workers and improve their productivity and welfare, adding that affordable labour estates would be built for workers in different parts of the state.

“I’m not unaware of the growing cynicism and disbelief about promises made by political office seekers, especially in the course of the campaign. This mistrust is not unexpected given the experiences of Ogun State workers and the electorate in general over the years.

“However, in addition to my personal values that underpin all my endeavours, I always keep at the back of my mind that if my teacher parents had not been treated fairly and with dignity by government of their time, I may not be where it has pleased God to place me today not to talk of vying for the governorship seat of a state.

“Therefore, I regard my promises as sacred and solemn commitments that must be pursued with sincerity and vigour”. Abiodun stated.

The gubernatorial candidate pledged to restructure the contributory pension scheme if voted into power and also inaugurate State and Local Government Pension Boards.

He said, “My vision is to provide focused and qualitative governance that creates the enabling environment for an enduring economic development of the state and individual prosperity of our people.”

“However, the task at hand is not what an individual or even a political party alone can achieve, it requires effective engagement and collective commitment of all stakeholders, including the public service, to achieve.”

The state NLC Chairman, Comrade Akeem Ambali, bemoaned the condition of workers under the present administration, urging Abiodun to promptly address their demands if elected as governor.