Laide Raheem, Abiodun

Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has said the governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, will review last minute installation of traditional rulers, employments into the state civil service and award of contracts, by the Governor Ibikunle Amosun administration.

The committee’s Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said following the victory of Abiodun in the March 9, governorship election, APC cautioned financial institutions from granting loans, overdrafts and other financial instruments to the outgoing administration of Amosun.

It added that despite that a joint transition committee of the incumbent and incoming governments has been set up, the governor had gone ahead to award contracts, installed monarchs and give employments into the civil service, without due consideration to the incoming administration of Abiodun.

The caretaker committee, however, declared that appointments, installation of monarchs, award of contracts, commitments and financial obligations entered into by the outgoing governor during the transition period will be reviewed and may not bind on the incoming administration in the state.

“Though a joint transition committee of the incumbent and incoming governments has been set up, Amosun has made last-minute appointments and awarded contracts without due consideration to the incoming administration of Abiodun.

“While we accept that the term of this government expires on May 29, it is morally unacceptable that a governor with less than one month to the expiration of his term in office will make mass appointments and promotions, thereby committing the incoming administration to unsustainable financial commitments and obligations.

“We hereby alert the public and those to whom it may concern that all appointments, installation of traditional rulers, contracts, commitments and obligations entered into during the transition period after the elections will be reviewed and may not be binding on the new administration,” the committee said.