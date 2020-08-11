Ogun State governor’s wife, Bamidele Abiodun, has called on pregnant and nursing mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding for their well-being and development of their babies

She also called on individuals and organisations to support and promote women’s access to skilled breastfeeding counselling.

The governor’s wife, who made the call during commemoration of the World Breastfeeding Week with pregnant and nursing mothers at Ode Remo Primary Health Centre, said skilled counselling services would ensure mothers and families receive support, along with information, advice and reassurance needed to nourish their babies optimally and help mothers to build confidence while respecting their individual circumstances and choices.

She said it was important to find innovative solutions to ensure access to essential services was not disrupted and that families continue to receive the needed breastfeeding counselling.

Abiodun said the administration had made huge investment at ensuring exclusive breastfeeding was promoted through training and retraining of health care practitioners on nutritional counselling, which she described as essential, despite the lockdown, occasioned by COVID-19.

Also, Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board, Elijah Ogunsola, said improving access to skilled counselling for breastfeeding could extend its duration, with benefits for babies, families and the economy.

She urged mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding of their children, saying it was the best way to ensure and build the future of children’s health and well-being.

Earlier, the Family Physician, Ijaye Hospital, Abeokuta, Adefisayo Otunaya, said breastfeeding was key in the overall growth and development of babies right from birth sand urged healthcare providers to ensure its commencement in the first hour after birth.

She said breastfeeding was beneficial to both children and mothers, as it was a form of family planning, noting that it would afford children the opportunity to receive adequate care and attention.