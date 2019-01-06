The Ajimobi administration has laid a very solid ground for institutional renewal and consolidation in Oyo state.

Tunji Olaopa

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s COO once remarked: “Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.” This understanding of leadership speaks directly to a standard of assessment. No leader is worth that name if there is no legacy that stands as a testament to the leader’s stay in office. A legacy-conscious leadership is molded in the governance furnace characterized by a three-fold element of strategy, process and systems. These elements are what enable any leader to give attention to the establishment and consolidation of institution. In other words, it is institutions that constitute the backbone of any governance legacy. And there is no doubt that the Governor Ajimobi-led administration laid the foundation for a strong and virile institutionalization in Oyo state. With a very clear vision — “A state in which people can be the best they can be”— and a very smart agenda around the mission of “Restoration, Transformation and Repositioning of Oyo state,” Governor Ajimobi brought his technical-rational management style to bear on the composition of a competence tracking and acquisition backstopped by a framework of talent and knowledge management that led to a competent governance team whose appointment transcended loyalty and sycophancy.

And this yielded results in quantum leaps. Apart from the real valued governance outcomes in terms of security, a reengineered board of internal revenue which transformed the internally generated revenue, wealth creation, and other infrastructural transformation, I will like to identify just a few institutional trademarks of this administration. The first, for me, is the establishment of the First Technical University, founded on a public-private partnership model. Being the first of its kind in Africa, the Technical University brings back the memory of the ingenious Mayflower School founded by Tai and Sheila Solarin, of blessed memory. This initiative not only speaks to a curriculum in which the conventional university, the polytechnic and the vocational colleges converge, it equally points at a unique direction that higher education must face in a development-challenged nation. The caliber of members of the governing council as well as chancellor, the pro-chancellor and the vice chancellor speaks to the competence set that is meant to deliver on the objectives promised by this unique institution.