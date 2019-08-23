Home-grown innovations on waste disposal and recycling is the focus on this week’s African Voices Game Changers, a documentary programme broadcast on the Cable News Network (CNN) and sponsored by Globacom. The purveyors of the ideas to be featured on the latest episode of the programme are Bilikiss Adebiyi Abiola, 36, a Nigerian running a recycling company, and two Liberians, Abraham Freeman and Baccus Roberts, co-founders of Monrovia-based Environmental Rescue Initiative (ERI). According to a brief episode of the show released to Globacom, Abiola moved to the Fisk University in US after her first year at the University of Lagos to continue her education.

From there she moved to Vanderbilt University where she earned a Master’s degree. She then worked at IBM for five years before moving to do a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to read Waste Management.