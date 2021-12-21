Founder, Kelvin Jombo Foundation, Kelvin Onumah, has added another feather to his cap, as he was honoured with the title of Igulube of Abiriba penultimate Saturday.

The CEO of Sublime Group of Companies was honoured for his outstanding contributions to the development of Abiriba, including electrification of Abiriba/Ohafia federal road, and reconstruction of Abiriba weekly market among others.

Onumah was honoured alongside top personalities like Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (Aturu Mang Abiriba); Abia State Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu (Ikirike Oku Abiriba); and Istifanus Gyang, representing Plateau North (Oke Amadi Abiriba – Great Hero of Abiriba); House of Representatives member, Uko Nkole; and Abia State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Okiyi Kalu (Nwa Ndugbom Abiriba).

The event, which was organised to also celebrate the 21 years on the throne of the paramount ruler of Abriba, Kalu Kalu Ogbu IV (Enachioken Abiriba), his call to bar and 30th marriage anniversary, witnessed the presence of eminent Nigerians from different geo-political zones of the country. including legendary soccer star, Kanu Nwankwo; distinguished monarch, Chukwudi Atunna (Igwe Nkume) and Akaji Ofo Nri of Enugwukwu, Anambra State.