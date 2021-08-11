From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Abiriba community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, has made an urgent and passionate appeal to the government to evolve new strategies in checking the increasing menace of violent killing of innocent citizens.

This is as it lamented the dastard killing of three of its natives within the past week in Aba, by gunmen.

Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU) held an emergency meeting in Aba, where the community expressed sadness over the killing, penultimate weekend, of a prominent importer, Ugwa Jacob, in his house at the Royal Palm/Umuokahia, Obingwa area; that of a commercial tricycle operator along Ukaegbu/Ikot Ekpene Road Junction, Ogbor Hill, and another, whose name was yet to be disclosed, saying it was a tragedy too much to bear in a single week.

The meeting chaired by ACIU President-General, Chief Nduka Agwu, and attended by Abia Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, was also graced by the House of Assembly member for Aba Central State Constituency, Abraham Oba, among many other indigenes of Abiriba.

The community leader reiterated the need for the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu- administration to harness all available resources to ensure safety of lives and property of the people, as insecurity was posing a big threat to Aba business community.

Agwu noted that no business will thrive in an unsecured environment and promised they will join hands with the government in tackling the menace, by giving out information on security threats, when and where needed.

Responding, Okiyi-Kalu, on behalf of the Governor, sympathized with his kinsmen on the death of their relations.

He, however, cautioned them to always be wary of friends they mingled with in order not to fall victim to assassins and kidnappers.

The Commissioner also advised parents to talk to their children to be mindful of their activities, since according to him, many of the recorded victims of brutal attacks, had been linked to cultism and other vices, plaguing the society: “Businessmen should live the right life styles. Don’t mingle with those outside your status and calling, as this can lead to threats to one’s life.”

