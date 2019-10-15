In commemoration of the 2019 Customer Service Week, Polaris Bank joined the rest of the world to celebrate its customers and staff for their patronage and commitment to excellent service delivery respectively.

The weeklong event with the theme: “The Magic of Service”, was celebrated across the bank’s network of over 300 branches in Nigeria.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration that highlights the importance of customer service, the staff who deliver exceptional support on a daily basis as well as the customers whose continued loyalty and patronage is an antecedent for business success.

Its Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, who attended to customers in several branches of the bank where he visited, expressed appreciation to customers for their patronage.

“Though customer preferences are evolving in this digital age, we will continue to seek innovative ways to excite our customers who also choose to physically visit our branches all over Nigeria for banking transactions,” he said.

The Polaris boss also commended his staff across the country for their dedication to duty, noting that “our resolve as staff to continue to deliver solutions that excite customers who patronize us, is unrivalled.” Additionally, “our robust customer service puts our stakeholders and the public alike at an advantage in meeting their personal and business needs as it underscores the magic of our services, delivered by a team of dedicated staff,” he concluded.

Polaris Bank is a customer-centric bank positioned to deliver industry-defining products, services and platforms across all the key market segments.