By Tony Ogaga

A 24 years old Oyo State indigene, Abisoye Alagbe aka Adebizz, has been crowned the Red Carpet Queen International 2020 tagged: Making A Statement Edition.

Adebizz beat eight finalists at the grand finale which held on July 31st at the Red Carpet Mansion in Lagos. Consequently, Adebizz goes home with the grand prize of N.5m, $USD3, 000 skincare training and a mentorship and product launch scholarship courtesy, COC International Beauty School. She also bagged a one-year free make up deal courtesy, Jasmine Empire including a one year free photo cover by Judore Studios among others.

This is coming on the heals of six-month of a keen contest which involved over 45 delegates after which nine top finalists eventually emerged for the Grand Finale.

Speaking, an excited Adebizz said: “I am so excited! My months of hard work and dedication have paid off. I want to thank the organizers of the pageant for giving me this opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the 1st and 2nd runners-up are Red Carpet Queen Glamour & Red Carpet Queen Top Model, Joy Obi (Barbie) from Delta State and Winner Okorie (Winishezel) from Abia State. They also clinched $USD1,000 skincare formulation scholarship courtesy, COC International Beauty School, a one year free make courtesy Jasmine Empire and a one year photo cover by Judore Studios.

Meanwhile, Grace Zikiye from Bayelsa State and Jane Emeka from Anambra State emerged 4th and 5th runners-up as Red Carpet Queen Photogenic and Red Carpet Queen Congeniality respectively.

Adebizz bagged her Bachelor’s degree in Micro Biology from Pune University, India in 2018 after completing her diploma in Conservation Science at Obafemi Awolowo University in 2013.

The newly Crowned queen is an entrepreneur and the CEO of Adebizz Fingerz, a beauty and fashion enterprise based in Lagos.

Red Carpet Queen Pageant is an international Reality TV Pageant with a focus of helping young girls who seek to pursue profitable careers as Red Carpet hosts, TV presenters and models.

Red Carpet Queen International Reality TV Pageant 2020 was powered by Red Carpet On TV Media and supported by Phamatex Industries Ltd, Qualitea Nigeria, Dabinchi Global Ltd, COC International Beauty School, Jasmine Empire, Judore Studios, OhWow PopCorn, Pageant Studio Africa, Rukkies House, Note Cosmetics and Hi Zobo Drink among others.