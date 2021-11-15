Ondo State runner, Joy Abiye David and Janet Dung emerged winners of the Open and Veteran categories of the 2021 Lagos Women Run, the 6th edition.
In the Open category, Abiye Joy David at a time of 33 minutes 41:4 seconds grabbed the title of the 6th Lagos Women Run after she broke away from the bunch three kilometres into the race and led all through the remaining 7 kilometres on the flat surface route running from the mainland of Lagos to the Lagos Island.
The experienced Ondo state runner who placed third in last year’s run got a cash prize of N1 million for her efforts.
In second place, was Edo State’s Mary Osagie who finished at 34 minutes 06:03 seconds. Osagie went home with a cash prize of N500,000, while Haruna Hawa of Plateau state placed third in the Open category of the Run when she finished at a time of 34 minutes 33:06 seconds. She went home with N300,000.
In the veteran category, Nigeria’s top athlete Janet Dung from Plateau state emerged champions at a time of 40 minutes 05:8 seconds. In second place was Comfort Ekanem from Ogun State at 43 minutes 44:9 seconds, while in third place was Ladi Henry from Plateau State at 45 minutes 40:6 seconds.
Over three thousand run- ners participated in the actual 10km race which started from the Iyun Road end of the Funsho Williams Avenue, and ended at the Mobolaji John- son Arena, Onikan, while another one thousand participated in the virtual race on the official Lagos Women Run internet App as the Covid-19 restrictions were observed.
The main entertainment of the 2021 Lagos Women Run took at the finish line, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan where all the over three thousand runners covered in front of ceremonial platform, where the closing ceremony anchored by Muyiwa Osinaike and Uthman Okunnu, was filled with entertainment.
