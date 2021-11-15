Ondo State runner, Joy Abiye David and Janet Dung emerged winners of the Open and Veteran categories of the 2021 Lagos Women Run, the 6th edition.

In the Open category, Abiye Joy David at a time of 33 minutes 41:4 seconds grabbed the title of the 6th Lagos Women Run after she broke away from the bunch three kilometres into the race and led all through the remaining 7 kilometres on the flat surface route running from the mainland of Lagos to the Lagos Island.

The experienced Ondo state runner who placed third in last year’s run got a cash prize of N1 million for her efforts.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In second place, was Edo State’s Mary Osagie who finished at 34 minutes 06:03 seconds. Osagie went home with a cash prize of N500,000, while Haruna Hawa of Plateau state placed third in the Open category of the Run when she finished at a time of 34 minutes 33:06 seconds. She went home with N300,000.