By Henry Uche

The Lagos State Council of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has commiserated with the families of its comrades: Musa Lawal Ozigi, who was the Secretary – General and Akin Akinsola, who was the Kwara State Chairman of the Union, both were among the dead in the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train tragedy which occurred Monday night when terrorists detonated bombs that brought the train to a halt.

A statement signed and delivered by the Chairman, Lagos State Council, Gbenga Ekundayo and its Secretary, Abiodun Aladetan, the group decried the federal government’s unserious fight against terrorism in the country, saying much have not been done to crush the terrorists in the country as the president vowed prior 2015 general elections.

It was gathered that the terrorists, having succeeded in stopping the Kaduna-bound train, reportedly shot sporadically and held the stranded passengers, hostage, for over an hour.

Of the 970 passengers on board, about Nine lost their live at the time of filing this report while scores of others are receiving medical attention at various hospitals in the neighboring State.

“It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the tragic death of our Amiable Secretary – General, Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi Mni and the Kwara State Chairman, Comrade Akin Akinsola whose tragic event took place on Monday 28th March, 2022 along Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

“While we acknowledge that God gives and takes, the death of these two gallant comrades were avoidable if we have a country that values the sanctity of human lives. Their country failed to protect them at their point of need,”

TUC call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency fish out the enemies of civilization and bring them to justice and end the rein of terror intoto.

“We use this opportunity to express our condolences to the whole TUC family, the National Secretariat, the Kwara State Council and the families of the other innocent Nigerians who lost their lives due to the failure of the government to protect its citizenry,” they asseverated.