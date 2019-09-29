A popular online news platform, ABN TV has been recognized by the Board and Management of National Broadcast Academy (NBA) Lagos, training arm of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for balanced and unbiased news reportage.

Presenting the award on behalf of the Academy management on Friday during the graduation ceremony of Batch B, 2019 participants, the anchor of the famous television discussion show, Journalists Hangout, Ayodele Ozugbakun commended the management of ABN TV for upholding the professional ethics of journalism.

He stated that ABN TV stands out in drawing the attention of the government to the people’s needs in order to enhance their living.

The ace broadcaster called on the management of ABN TV to continue to be objective and factual in their news reportage, saying it is in line with good journalism practice.

In his response, the Director ABN TV, Ifeanyi Ubaka Okali expressed gratitude for the recognition.

While calling on other online news platforms to eschew fake news and sensational reportage, he expressed the willingness of ABN TV to be objective and accurate in their reportage of news for national development.