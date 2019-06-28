The stage is set for the final homeward journey of Chief Abogo Chukwudi Ugwokegbe, boss of De Salon Downtown, who passed away recently after a brief illness. He was 59.

He would be laid to rest at his country home in Umudurrunna, Abba, Nwangele LGA of Imo State, on Thursday, July 11.

TS Weekend learnt that Abogo had been working on some major projects, which will empower Nigerian youths just before he died.

A Nollywood source revealed: “He revolutionised the Nigerian beauty industry in no small way. He transformed to a corporate level the beauty industry, proving that beauticians are not to be looked down upon. At the time of his death, he had trained many university graduates in the beauty business.

“He established three state of the art salons in Lagos. Two in Surulere and one in Lekki and they are all doing well. In fact, De Salon Downtown was the unofficial salon for Nollywood. He always supported the industry with huge discounts and was instrumental in resolving the crisis that rocked AGN a few years ago.”

Meanwhile, society lady, Lolar Shon is holding a children’s charity event in Abogo’s honour on July 7, which also coincides with her birthday, where she plans to feed 1,000 kids.