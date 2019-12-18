The 13th Imo State Sports Festival has ended in Owerri with Aboh Mbaise emerging overall winners with 49 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze amassing a total of 84 gold medals.

Oguta finished second with 39 gold, 20 silver, 28 bronze (80 medals), while Ikeduru ended third with 29 gold, 19 silver and 17 bronze (65 medals).

In fourth place was Nkwere with 10 gold, four silver and six bronze (20 medals).

High points of the festival, which was last held in 2008, was 12-year-old Patience Joseph from Ikeduru, who won gold in 5,000metres and silver in 800metres.

Joseph beat much older and experienced athletes to emerge victorious.

Twenty-six out of 27 Local Government Areas featured at the Festival.

Similarly, 15-year-old Adaku Echefu from Ikeduru won three gold medals in swimming.

Chukwukadibia Obasi of Ikeduru was the overall best athlete with four gold in 800metres, 1,500metres, 5,000metres and 4×100metres relay.

Six hundred and one athletes participated in 29 sports.