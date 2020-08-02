Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Comptroller General ‎of the Nigeria Immigration Service Mr. Muhammed Babandede has warned that unless the northern part of Nigeria abolish the almajirai culture of education the region may be doomed.

The immigration boss stated this yesterday in Dutse while receiving an award of honour organised by the ‘Youth Coalition for Development ( YCD) for prominent personalities from the state at the Three star hotel in Dutse.

Mr. Muhammed Babandede who was amongst seven other indigene of the state that distinguished themselves for the award lamented over how religious leaders encourage street begging through the almajiranci system while non of them would allow their wards to tow the same lane.

Babandede said, ‘I have often asked those clerics that frown at those of us criticising the almajirai ‎system to show me their children whom were in the same trend but the answer is always non”, he declared.

The immigration boss said the north is on the brink of destroying itself if these ‘culture’ are not stopped adding that the almajirai informal eduction does not have a system for graduating it’s students.

He said almajirai students have been known for ageless learning periods without end which is more reason that they become vulnerable for easy recruitment into negative vices such as insurgency, banditry and homosexuality.

He tasked the northern governors to insist on abolishing the almajirai culture otherwise the north would not know peace.

Earlier on his part the state Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar explained that his greatest nightmare is having to live with the though of how the state could ever cope when there is no monthly grant from Abuja.

Badaru said because of this sleepless nights we had to take harsh decisions against all political odds by investing in agricultural sector where we have comparative advantages.

The governor said, “nobody, including myself would bring in a factory to Jigawa because of our disadvantaged position which was why we had to intervene in securing lands to potential investors and other incentives to encourage them”, he said.

He tasked the celebrants to support the state and it’s people with opportunities that may come their ways. Seven people were recognised for the awards which included the governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru, the Comptroller General of Immigration Mr Muhammed Babandede, former Deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud.

Also awarded are, former SSG Alhaji Lawan Ya’u Roni ‎, the Director General of NITDA Alhaji Kashif Inuwa and Ambassador Ali Magashi.