Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, in the 19 Northern states, Dr. Ugo Ikekuna has expressed strong optimism that the abolishment of Pension and gratuities of former Governors and Speakers in Imo State will speed up development in the state.

Dr. Ikekuna in a press statement in Jos, signed by his Secretary, Barr. Tony Ikechukwu Egwuonwu applauded the Governor of I’m State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma for taken the right step.

“The Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, a think-tank for Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States and Abuja Commends Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for sponsoring and signing into law the bill abolishing Pensions and gratuities for past governors, Speakers and their deputies in Imo.

“We see this as a bold and selfless step in the right direction and indicative of a pragmatic leader, prepared to give priority to actions that will enhance the welfare of the masses as opposed to that of the privileged few in the society.

“We also commend Imo State legislature for cooperating with the governor in passing the bill at record time, inspite of the fact that some of their members would have been beneficiaries at the end of their tenure, if the status quo had remained.”

Dr. Ikekuna said the South East Governors who has such anti people’s law should borrow a leaf from Imo State and repeal the act to encourage development in the region.

He urged the beneficiaries to take the development in good faith and regard it as their own little contribution towards ameliorating the sufferings of the masses.