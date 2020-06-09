Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Imo government yesterday declared that the recently repealed pensions law for former governors was neither punitive nor targeted at political opponents, but designed to free money to address the infrastructural deficit in the state as well as take care of welfare of workers.

Secretary to the Government (SSG), Cosmas Iwu, made the declaration when leaders of Isiala Mbano visited him to pledge their loyalty to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He also pledged to ensure adequate and even distribution of appointments and amenities in all the communities irrespective of their political or religious leanings.

Iwu described as erroneous and mischievous the insinuations that Uzodinma repealed the law to spite his political opponents.

He commended the Isiala Mbano leaders for being appreciative of the governor’s gesture of appointments and projects in their area.

The SSG maintained that all the actions of the governor since his assumption of office were aimed at fast tracking the development of the state.

“Let us be clear on this matter. The repeal of the law was neither political nor punitive. It was purely economical,” he said.