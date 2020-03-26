Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Tragedy struck in Iheaka community in Igboeze South Local Government Area, as a man who was suspected to have beheaded his mother for ritual purposes was killed by his own father.

The suspect, Mr Kenneth Ugwu, who is a spare parts dealer based in Lagos was said to have returned to the village to visit his parents with the intention of committing the crime.

An eye witness, Miss Adaeze, said that, Kenneth, upon returning from Lagos offered to help his mother in the farm where she had gone to cut palm fruit.

According to her, “when they got to the farm, rather than cut the palm fruit, he cut off the mothers’ head, put it in a black polythene bag.

“When he got home, the father inquired about the whereabouts of his wife but he said she was on her way home. Kenneth quickly rushed to the bathroom to take a bath and leave for Lagos.

His father, Cyril Ugwu, suspicious of his son’s sudden decision to travel back to Lagos went to check the content of the polythene bag only to find the severed head of his wife.

He was said to have quickly loaded his double-barrel gun and waited for the son to come out. The already infuriated father shot his son as he stepped out to leave for Lagos.

Most of the villagers who rushed to the scene broke down in tears, while the men among them went into the bush in search of the dead body. Her corpse was later found dumped on a footpath with several machete cuts all over her body.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ndukwe Ekea, said investigation into the matter was ongoing.