From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Col(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai has disclosed that about 200 bandits attacked troop who engaged them in the battle at Kanya town, Zuru Emirate,where unconfirmed number of soldiers died.

Dabai,in an interview after he returned to Birnin Kebbi from the scene of the battle on Wednesday night however did not disclosed the number of the soldiers reportedly killed in the gun duel.

According to him , “His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu promised our people that he would do all its take to provide security of lives and properties and that is what he is doing effectively. Now ,to narrow down to your question ,what happened? A lot has happened.

‘We have been able to supply logistic to the security agents to carry out their jobs. In the process, I have to go and see,in order word,what they call in military, battle tour,to see how they are executing that mission. And what is the logistic problem so that, I could come back to brief his Excellency on how to meet up. I have done so in Sakaba LGA,where unfortunately there have been some clumsy between the Yansakai and the bandits.

“Again, that is another page. Yesterday, at Kanya,there was serious battle took place. The bandits mixed up with habitants of Kanya in such a way it is difficult for you to say, let us fight this people, because a lot of damage will take place. So, I advised the Commanding Officer, that, let us pull out of the town so that we can separate them from the habitants. We did that and of course,in the process,in the battle situation, there is bound to be casualties.

“It is in the process of disengaging them from the town that to a space able place, that is both sides sustain casualties. Believe me honestly, they have more casualties than we did. My stand point of view,I can I drop my cap to the Three battalion. They exonerated themselves credibly. From the gun shots,we can assumed the bandits are about 150 to 200. But the soldiers are simply the unit of 35 going escorting Commanding Officer to visit the troop as I mentioned earlier. So, you can imaging, in term of strength, they have strength. So because of that it was impossible for us the troop to excel”.

He commended the troop for able to disengage from the bandits.

He said, he saw the bandits were burning the corpses of their colleagues killed by the troop,stresses that they soldiers were fighting large numbers of bandits.

He said, he joined the thousands of people of the state for praying for the casualties and the families of the deceased and refused to mention the figure of the soldiers that died in the battle.