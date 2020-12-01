By Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As part of its contribution to reducing unemployment among young Nigerians, National Agricultural Mechanize Cooperative Society (NAMCS) said it set to train 12,000 interested youths across the federation in agribusinesses.

So far, findings showed that only about 300 youths have registered for the training opportunities even when the statistics on enquiries doubles the number of registered youths.

The training areas are tomatoes paste, Poultry, fish farming, tooth paste production, fashion & design, animal feeds, animal Fatenning, etc.

President, NAMCS, Dr Aliyu Muhammed Waziri said, the training would afford Nigerian youths with interest the opportunity to contribute to the Nation’s economy.

In a press conference in Kaduna, Waziri explained that the training, which would last four days across the country is centred on building a new crop of young Nigerians with an entrepreneurial mindset.

He said participants would be awarded CAC Certificate, SMEDAN certificate, NAMCS Certificate, Business plan, feeding and opportunity to access loans to grow their businesses.

According to him, “the period of registration is from Monday, November 16, 2020, to December 30, 2020. Interested youths should visit www.namcs.com.ng and click on training for more information on the registration”.

He, however, clarified that the loan the successful applicants would have access to would be repaid ten months and only civil servants would be allowed to stand as guarantors to loan applied