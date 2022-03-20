From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals in Nigeria ( CIFIPN) has said that about 70 to 75 of the country’s annual budget is lost to corrupt practices at different levels of governance.

The Protem President, Dr Enape Victoria Ayishetu stated this,in Abuja, during the weekend,at a press conference.

Dr. Ayishetu added that the economy of the nation would continue to deteriorate if rightful mechanisms and cogent interventionist measures are not put in place to check the trend.

She stressed that most of the mechanisms employed by the government have not yielded expected results due to lack of requisite investigative skills that will ensure successful persecution of accused persons.

She said:’The situation is so bad that almost 70 to 75 percent of our yearly national budget is lost to corrupt practices at all levels of governance in the country. The obvious loophole in our national economy will continue to abound unabatedly if the right mechanisms and cogent interventionist measures are not put in place to check this ugly trend.

” This deteriorating state of the economy is rather disheartening in the view of the natural endowment, human and material resources that abound in the country.”

Dr Ayishetu reiterated that forensic investigation is not only vital to the restoration of the nation’s dwindling economy but also crucial in the fight against fraud, corruption and cybercrime in line with the policy thrust of the present administration.

She, therefore, appealed with president Muhammadu Buhari to assent the CIFIPN’ s 2021 bill,to aid in the eradication of corrupt practices that has eaten deep in the country.