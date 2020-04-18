For Sports betting magnate, Kunle Soname, putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society is fast becoming a hobby for him. For some years now, he has quietly been touching lives, committing hundreds of millions of naira into various philanthropic projects without making noise about them. About two years ago, Soname singlehandedly built a new home for the abandoned babies in an orphanage in his homestead of Ikenne-Remo in Ogun State.

This is aside other projects meant to bring succour to thousands of youths and children. Now as the whole world is battling with the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and not leaving Nigeria out, Soname has joined the league of big donors in the fight against the disease. And the Chairman of leading sports betting company, Bet9ja, is contributing to the fight on three fronts. Early this week, the billionaire announced a donation of N200 million to support the fight against the disease. “We want to thank all government institutions for taking the lead seamlessly during these uncertain times demonstrating the capacity to stop the spread of the virus with adequate preparation of the right facilities set up for affected people to be treated,” Soname said. Giving a breakdown of his donation, the entrepreneur said 25 per cent of the money (N50 million) will go to Lagos State government while his home state, Ogun with a sizable number of Covid-19 victims will receive same amount as Lagos.

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health is to receive the rest 50 per cent amounting to N100 million.