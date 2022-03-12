Surely Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu is not your regular billionaire. The UBA Chairman understands the science of money and power. He knows how to make money and enjoy life to the fullest. At almost 59 —birthday is on March 22— Elumelu still got the vibes, drip and all. His stories on his social media handles say it all. Despite his status as a member of the upper crust, Elumelu doesn’t believe in pulling up the ladder behind him. From his humble origin, he has worked, thought and innovated his way to the top of the pile —and likely had some good luck along the way, too. So it’s unsurprising that he has been a fierce advocate of policies to promote opportunity. For over two decades, the UBA Foundation —the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of UBA group— has been giving back and changing lives through initiatives that support education, empowerment and the environment on the African continent. His personal platform, Tony Elumelu Foundation, has been empowering young African entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries. But the Heirs Holdings boss is not done yet as he’s taking his charity beyond the continent.

On Tuesday, the billionaire investor and philanthropist was at 10, Downing Street, Westminster to meet with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK Special Envoy Helen Grant and the British powerhouse including MPs, Ministers, and leading global private sector leaders. His mission was to advance UK-Africa partnership and forge a new £11 million global partnership involving UBA Foundation and 10 other international firms, to improve girls’ access to education and employment in developing countries.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Following the success of his engagement with the British leaders at Westminster, Elumelu rounded off the afternoon with a visit to billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola’s Knightsbridge, London deluxe mansion for a light rendezvous. The two billionaires were a delight to watch as they both caught up with a good laugh on a sunny breeze of British capital. Prior to all these engagements, Elumelu, had on Saturday, let down his hair to have a nice time at The O2 Arena at music superstar Davido’s concert in company of his daughter, Oge, and two of Nigeria’s internationals and Leicester City FC stars —Kelechi Iheanacho and Ndidi Wilfred.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .