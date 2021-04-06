Junior Achievement Nigeria has announced the appointment of Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, to its board. This brings the number of JA Nigeria board members to 11.

Iyinoluwa is the Founder & General Partner, Future Africa – a platform that connects mission-driven innovators and investors looking to turn Africa’s most difficult challenges into global business opportunities. He is also a Co-founder of Moove Africa, a car-ownership company. Before starting Future Africa, he was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Flutterwave and a Co-Founder and Director at Andela.

He is bringing on board years of experience in venture capital management, his passion for entrepreneurship which is one of JAN’s core pillars, and a proven track record of successfully nurturing start-ups to big corporations. Iyinoluwa becomes the first JA Nigeria alumni to sit on the board of the organisation as he participated in our flagship JA Company Programme which he acknowledged, gave him his first taste of entrepreneurship.

Commenting on his appointment, Iyin said “Over fifteen years ago I had the benefit of participating in the JA Company Programme and it changed my life and set me on an entrepreneurial path. Today, I’m excited to see my journey with JAN come full circle with this appointment. As a board member, I am super excited to help JAN leverage digital technology and media to scale their efforts to build the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurial talent.’’ JA Nigeria Board Chair, Niyi Yusuf said; “It is exciting to see Iyin’s JAN story come full circle.