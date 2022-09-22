by Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church Rev. Sam Aboyeji has urged Nigerians not to play up the muslim, muslim ticket issue anymore that there are other interesting matters that can be discussed.”

According to him, playing up the muslim, muslim ticket is view as lack of trust among Nigerians,pointing out that Nigerians should stop over labouring themselves on this.

He spoke during a parley with journalist at the Church’s Headquarters, Yaba, enumerating four qualities the leader Nigerians will enthrone in 2023 must possess, to include; vision, competence; character; and enthusiasm.

On character, He highlighted that character is the quality control room, and if this is not there in a leader, such leader will collapse.

On visionary leadership is very important because is like a road map that guides that leaders of which without vision, there will be no capacity to carry along.

On Enthusiasm, “For you to make a mark on your position, you must be enthusiastic, these four qualities a leader must possess, including a servant attitude whose welfare of the people is paramount in his agenda.

He gave examples of Nelson Mandela, even thou the people beckon on him to go for a second time, he refuted it and said no, that is one man, (a Leader) while on Rwanda as a country, it took one man to make it what it is today.

A leader must be sound mentally in order to rule the citizens aright.

He also assured that during the camping programme of the church, adequate security has been put in place to safe guard the lives of the people, noting, “we have dis-centralised viewing centres with ministers on ground to attend to the people”. But then I would encourage the people to come down to the campground, just as the Bible says “We should not forget the assembling of ourselves together”.

Also as part of activities heralding the 9th Annual Lecture which comes up on September 23rd, 2022 at the church headquarters, Yaba with the theme “A Nation at war against itself: The way forward”, preparation is also on going for the 67th Annual Convention which comes up on November 14-20, 2022, at foursquare Campground Kilometer 76, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State, on the theme “Encounter with the Supernatural”

The guest lectures for this years lecture Prof. Akin Oyebode an erudite scholar will be on ground to educate the masses on the way forward for Nigerians, while the chairman of the day Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi a professor of political sciences, is expected at the events as well.