The Alliance of Female Professional Mentors And Business Leaders (ABPW) in May 2022 successfully completed her 1st skills empowerment program titled the Youth Connect Initiative, held at Poise Nigeria limited, Jakande, Lekki. A finishing outfit owned by one of her Board Member Mavi .S. Isibor.

The program had over 30 participants with 14 modules that were facilitated by seasoned professionals and leaders from different sectors namely: Chike Onyia Esq, Elvira Sellares, Oluwatoyin Aralepo, Dr. Oladunni Owo, Adaku Ijara, Toyin.E.Sanni, Bisi Adeyemi, Adedunnmade Onibokun, Atinuke Ogunbowale, Shedrack Maisamari , Dr Anino Emuwa. Board members and EXCO who also shared their experience with Participant were Tewa Onasanya, Angela Emuwa, and Adejoke Layi-Babatunde

Feedback from participants include:

“The program has impacted me positively in so many ways such as having the confidence to speak in public, emotional intelligence and helping me manage my finances efficiently”._ Acha Blessing

“I have been encourage to apply for more jobs but I have been accepted into mcn fellowship and participated in a research competition” NellyChris

“The program was an insightful experience personally and brought clarity to me about how to network and expand my horizon of expertise”.

“It has helped me a lot in different aspects and it has impact my life….. Coming from Board members and Coordinators & Co. Everything went well and we’re all expected to move forward in Storm.”

“The lessons from Emotional Intelligence and the fact that it is organized by intelligent and impactful women in the society. This has given me the will power to want to do more.” NellyChris

The next Cohort is scheduled to take place next year. The ABPW’s vision is to be a key contributor to the enhancement of economic and social advancement of youths. The body was created in response to the ENDSARS protests in 2020, the mission is to equip youths from undeserved communities with skills for gainful employment.