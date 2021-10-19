Alliance of Female Professional Mentors And Business Leaders (ABPW) will be equipping youths from underprivileged communities with skills to provide opportunities towards gainful employment.

ABPW, which was set up in response to the need for the youths to be recognised as valued contributors to economic and social development, particularly those classified as ‘disadvantaged’, has announced the launch of a transformational initiative by a group of Nigerian women leaders aimed at supporting the youths to create a country that all desire.

This movement, the Youth Connect Initiative, was birthed on the first anniversary of an epochal event in the history of Nigeria.

On this day, a year ago, after weeks of peaceful protest by youths, patriotic Nigerians watched in horror as defenseless youths, under the banner of the EndSARS movement, were allegedly attacked by security forces during a peaceful protest against police brutality, harassment and extortion in the country.

The fallout of that event called for transparency and good governance.

To commemorate one year since the peaceful EndSARS protests, ABPW is launching its Youth Connect Initiative by which it will be equipping youths from underprivileged communities with skills to provide gainful employment.

This project is designed to prepare un(der)employed young men and women from disadvantaged communities for the job market with an emphasis on technology, connecting them to job opportunities while inspiring them to undertake their civic responsibilities.

The programme will provide, among others, employability skills, entrepreneurship, vocational and personal development.

The project will commence in Lagos in January 2022 and progress to other states.

Targeted at participants in the 18 to 30 age bracket, who must fulfil entry criteria, including evidence of belonging to a community-based organisation, references from religious organisations they belong to, a past employer, or educational establishment, among others.

