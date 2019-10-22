Africa Brands Review (ABR) has concluded plan to host the 2019 ‘Who is Who’ conference next week that will bring about 100 professors from both public and private universities to interact with school owners, principals and students on various educational issues.

The Chief Executive Officer of ARB, Mr. Joseph Ayodele said the conference is designed to give heads of schools, educational leaders, administrators, counsellors, teachers, policymakers, and researchers a robust non- specialist source of international comparative trends shaping education, whether in high schools, universities or in programs for older students.

According to him, the conference will also be of interest to students and the public including parents and that the area of discussion will include: How to effectively prepare students for the rigours of university education, techniques for improving outcomes in Nigeria schools; effective parenting as a catalyst, challenges of building institutions designed for student success in tomorrow’s world, effective options for university education in Nigeria and tomorrows’ university here today.

Ayodele explained that the event will present opportunities for parents and students eager to make career choices to interact and ask notable Nigerian professors’ questions, adding ‘’these are professors that have been profiled and qualified as meeting the criteria for 2019 Who’s who in the annals of Nigerian Professors.

He further stressed that the professors have contributed to the pool of knowledge; published papers in international journals as original research; developed a thesis and hypothesis that were acknowledged as an international breakthrough and have an enviable record in the production of Ph.D. students in their field.

‘’We will also be celebrating some universities that did well in the global universities ranking Africa Brands Review is a research, training and awards organisation. ABR is widely known as the Africa premiere rating agency for high schools since 2012; given her yearly Africa top schools awards, outstanding schools CEO/ principal of the year and unique leader in education administration award.’’

Ayodele said ARB has conducted a number of innovative workshops in the education sector like the curriculum appreciation workshop, elements of teaching effectiveness, and most recently successfully started a yearly Great Principals Academy for teaching an in-depth understanding of the 21, century roles and responsibilities of the principals; especially

in helping the old experienced principals in the usage of cash flow projections as an effective tool for school development.

He noted that the principal’s academy will aid the teacher’s leadership development and smooth transition into the principalship row, ‘’ABR also held a workshop on effective students’ hostel management, positive parenting by hostels caregivers will improve the learning rates and outcomes of students.’’