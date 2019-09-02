Tammy Abraham’s brace against Sheffield United in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw on Saturday means he becomes the first Englishman to score at least two goals in consecutive Premier League game for the Blues.

Frank Lampard’s men were heading for victory against the Blades, thanks to Abraham’s first-half goals, but the visitors clawed back through Callum Robinson and Kurt Zouma’s late own goal.

Thanks to his heroics, the Anglo-Nigerian, who had now scored four goals in four Premier League appearances, now took his place in Chelsea history books alongside club legend, Lampard, who achieved the feat in 2010.

He was replaced after 84 minutes for 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, who was making his first senior appearance.

The 21-year-old seemed to have found his rhythm after a shaky start at Stamford Bridge, which led to fans questioning his ability to be Chelsea’s number nine.

He joined the Blues as a youngster in 2004 and had spent time on loan at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa. Lampard’s men are ninth in the English elite division log, with five points from four games and they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break.