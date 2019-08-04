With six days to go before the start of the new Premier League season, Europa League holders Chelsea have announced their squad numbers for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Nigerian striker Tammy Abraham has been handed the number 9 jersey which was vacated following Gonzalo Higuaín’s return to Juventus at the end of last season.

The likes of Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata, Hernan Crespo, Fernando Torres and Gianluca Vialli have worn Chelsea’s number 9 kit in the past.

In his first pre-season game vs St Patrick’s Athletic, Abraham wore the number 19 shirt and played with the number 9 in the last three pre-season matches against Barcelona, Reading and Salzburg.

The 21-year-old striker wore the number 42 when he made his debut for Chelsea’s first team and used the number 9, 10 and 18 during his loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa respectively.

Another Nigerian Federation target Fikayo Tomori has been allocated the number 29 jersey while Kurt Zouma has taken the number 15 shirt worn by Victor Moses before his loan move to Fenerbahce.