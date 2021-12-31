Ekunola Davies Ministry International has concluded plans to hold an annual all-night crusade 2022 under the aegis of Genesis Team International Crusade.

The theme, “Abraham Obeyed My Voice,” is from Gen. 26:5. Venue: Rehoboth Prayer Mountain, Araromi Oteyi Bus Stop, Papa Ilaro Express Road, Ewekoro Local Government, Ogun State. Date: Friday, January14, 2022. Time: 8pm to 5am.

According to the spokesman Brother Samson, co-ordinator/Prophetic Evangelist Ekunola Davies, the host, has said the reason for the 2022 GTI Crusade is to emphasize the issue of obedience. Abraham was a friend of God. He obeyed God. He was obedient to the core. He was counted as a righteous person, which lived after him. Abraham never knew Jesus but was justified by his obedience. This goes to show how much obedient he was to God’s word that played out during and after his days. It was a very good pointer of standard of behavior and attitude. Also ministering: Evang. Adebowale Adeboye, Prophet Isaac Badaru, Prophet Segun Babatunde, Prophet Samuel Bankole, Evang. Olayinka Ekunola, Evang. Samson Ojuolape, Prophet Arole Abass and Evang. Sam Awhasu. Song ministration: Apostle Dan and GTI Marvelous Choir, among others.