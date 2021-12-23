Abraham Raphael aka Chef A has defeated 35 contestants to win the maiden edition of Naija Best Chefs Reality Tv show.

Nwaogwugwu Lucy emerged first runner-up while Raymond Uchendu emerged as second runner-up and Udeze Ifeanyi, emerged as the third runner up.

Abraham went home with a car and an undisclosed amount of money while the other winners went home with undisclosed amount of money and other consolatory prizes.

Franklyn Oshio Imhomoh, Managing Director of the Boss TV and organiser of the show said the show will galvanise the culinary industry, bring them to limelight and bring chefs together in the hospitality industry.

According to Franklyn, some of the challenges in the hospitality industry includes chefs not being appreciated and jobs are outsourced to other people. Also, some chefs receive meager money and we want the situation to change in the country.

He urged the government to come to the aid of chefs in the country so that some of the challenges facing the industry will be tackled.

We came up with Naija Best Chef Awards Television Reality Show Season 1, with the collaboration with my mentor so that we can unleash the potentials of chefs in the country. We are optimistic that subsequent editions in future will be bigger and better.

“ The diversity in Africa is something that we should be proud of. If we can harness these potentials, it will go a long way in the development of the society. Shows like this are important in building the nation and exposing our culture and also create a lot of jobs for chefs in the hospitality business.

Franklyn disclosed winners of the competition will have their businesses registered by his organisation and they will work closely with some of the hospitality industries to give jobs to contestants that excelled during the competition.

“ We haver a lot on the pipeline and contestants should be patient about the promises we made. We have submitted your curriculum vitae (contestants) to some hospitality companies and they in turn will employ you as professional chefs in their organisations.

Beaming with smiles, Abraham Raphael, winner of the show said I feel very excited to emerge as the winner.

Before I participated in the competition, I needed a platform where I can explore, harness and introduce my business ideas to the world.

“ I learnt a lot of new things during the competition because I never knew that the culinary industry is broad but the competition has opened my eyes to a lot of opportunities.

“ I can put my talents into display and other meals that I learnt to prepare during the show. I also learnt how how to cost a meal and the show has enabled me to stand out from the crowd.

“During the show, professional chefs came to the house to teach us a lot of things and these things will really help us as we put what we have learnt into practice.” he said.