From the 13 text messages he sent to me a fortnight ago the owner of GSM Number 070 – 4912 – 2474, like the other Christian fanatics who believe that members of their faith and Muslims do not worship the same God do so for three reasons. The first is the stand of the adherents to Islam that the Ancient of Days has no son. Whereas the voice that came from heaven after the baptism of Jesus Christ in Matthew 3:13 – 17, Mark 1:9 – 11 & Luke 3:21 – 23 and on the Mountain of Transfiguration in Matthew 17: 1 – 5, Mark 9: 2 – 13 & Luke 9:28 & 36, proclaimed him as His dear son.

The second objection is that Muslims do not regard Jesus as a Messiah and their disavowal or rejection of the Christian doctrine of the three persons of the Godhead. This is the belief in God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. Fanatical Christians say if the people of their faith and Muslims worship the same God they would accept the two ideas.

The third point Christians make is that the Bible, which was published more than 500 years before Islam was established, has it that the son Abraham was to sacrifice was Isaac. Consequently, they say that if they and Muslims have the same deity, Ishmael would not have been substituted for Isaac in the Qur’an.

As stated two weeks ago only two of the 18 readers who responded raised issues with my article. But the other person, Mr. Orisa George (080 – 5222 – 9845) but only disagreed with me that Ishmael was an Israelite as I wrote. He said Israel was what God changed the name of Jacob to in Genesis Chapter 32: 1 – 32 and that Ishmael lived most of his life in Egypt where he went to before the name Israel came up.

But as I told him all Jews or Hebrews are known as citizens of Israel including Abraham, the father of Ishmael and Isaac. Consequently, since Ishmael was the son of Abraham he was an Israelite even though he lived most of his life in Egypt his mother’s country and died there.

But on his part, the person who reached out to me from GSM Number: 070 – 4912 – 2474 abused and insulted in some of the 13 text messages he sent to me on Wednesday alone. He sent more messages on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The man treated me as a Muslim beginning his first message with the mocking greeting: “Happy Sallah to you Mallam. He then went on to describe me as a confusionist and an accursed person who deals with Satan claiming that it is God that speaks and explains the issues in the Bible to me. He concluded his abusive criticism that I will end up in hell fire for writing that Christians and Muslims worship the same deity.

As I had written in this column twice in the last eleven years those who react to articles with invectives and invidious remarks are people from bad families and who were not properly brought up. But it is possible that their parents are not to blame because they might have trained them the right way but they are the ones who changed and became irresponsible and manner-less individuals.

The fanatical Christian using 070 – 4912 – 2474 criticized me crudely because he is ignorant of some facts about the Bible. For anyone to have good knowledge of some of the statements and stories in the Christian Holy Book the person has to read books on the Catholic Church and the Popes or read documents on them online. The trinity doctrine of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit was not originally a Christian – belief. It was introduced by the Council of Nicaea in 325 during the reign of Pope Sylvester I, the 33rd Pontiff (314 – 35). That was also when the recitation of the Creed during church services began.

Romans Chapter 13:1 – 7 is another section of the New Testament that had been tampered with. It is clear in the King James Version that the authority people were told to obey because they were chosen by God are the leaders in the church. King James Version published in the 17th century is the oldest edition of the Bibles in the world today.

But in the Christian Holy Books that came up the 20th century, like the Good News Bible published in the United States, the Ministers of God were changed to state authorities, that is political leaders at national, state or regional and local government levels.

Historians like me, I am a 1968 history graduate of the University of Ibadan, know that there were no Christian rulers when the 27 Books in the New Testament were written in the five decades from the 40s through the 90s A.D. Emperor Nero who was the ruler of the Western Roman Empire at the time of Apostles Peter and Paul was a pagan and the one who ordered the arrest of the two and got them executed in 67 or 68 AD.

So, how could Apostle Paul who wrote the Book of Romans, Apostle Peter and other disciples of Jesus Christ, have been preaching that God chose Nero who was persecuting, imprisoning and killing Christians to rule and that people should obey him? It took 244 – 245 years after Peter and Paul were executed before the Roman Empire had its first Christian monarch in Emperor Constantine I, The Great who converted from paganism in 312. He was the one who through his conquests facilitated the expansion of Christianity in Europe and the Middle East.

I hope the fanatical Christian owner of GSM Number 070 – 4912 – 2474 whose text messages I have been deleting unread since Wednesday night now know that the story in Romans 13:1 – 7 in some Bibles are a misrepresentation of the truth. And that trinity theology was not originally in Christian belief. I believe that it is to put the record straight on the contents in the Scriptures that made Almighty God 20 years ago to start explaining statements and stories in the Bible to me.

I also believe it is why He gave me permission to write about them in this column and later publish a book on them. Apart from Romans 13: 1 – 7 I had done this with Genesis 2:24 making it known that the Lord was not instituting monogamy in that passage but the marriage system in which an Israelite man would leave his parents to live and work for his prospective father – in – law for seven years before marrying his daughter.

The genesis of God explaining issues in the Bible to me dates back to April 1999 when He sent me to General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Military Head of State at the time.

10 topmost immigrant Lagosians – Sapara Williams, of Ijesa Ancestry (2)

This is the continuation of the first part which was published a fortnight ago but which space constraint prevented from seeing the light of the day last week. It is on record that Barrister Christopher Alexander Sapara Williams our number one indigenous lawyer and pioneer Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association was also the first to champion press freedom in the country. This was when he challenged the Seditions Offenses Ordinances in 1909, a law which banned press criticism of the British colonial government and its officials.

Sapara Williams said sedition was incompatible with the character of Nigerians, particularly the Yoruba and should therefore have no place in the country’s constitution. According to him, “hyper – sensitive officials may come one day who would see sedition in every criticism and crime in every mass meeting.” But in spite of his submission the obnoxious bill became law.

